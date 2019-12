I’ve got a new set of roller lifters for my Comp Cam in my 302. Is this a cruel joke? See photos. There is not enough clearance to pull 1i, 4e, 5e and 8i lifters fromtheir bores. Before I take my die grinder and remove some material from the underside of the head flange, has anyone else experienced this? What I thought would be a simple remove and replace has now become a major PITA....