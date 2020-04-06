Been in the middle of replacing my 4.6Ls head gasket on a 97 GT. Before I started the work, the engine did have a ticking noise that was getting worse as time went on. I ran it for about a month and a half with that tick, and by the time I was starting the head job, the ticking was real loud with the hood open.







I've seen some videos of lifter replacement but they all used special tools for spring compression and all that. My questions are how much easier does a lifter job become with the heads off, and what are the specifics of removing and installing the cam bolts? I also have little knowledge of how lifters work, if there is a way to tell if they're the problem, I would love to hear it.







One last note; I have no idea how the lifters actually come out. Are they threaded or compressed or what?







Thanks!



