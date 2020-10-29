Just saw some really good recent info on another 302 roller build. I am building a FFR Cobra or mk4, and am needing some help with an engine build. Have pretty much decided on a new world class T-5 and will add the billet steel output upgrade. And have been all over from an aluminum 302 Dart build to a sb 427 build with Ford aluminum short block st 7500. I really want the entire build to be light and do not want weight to snowball but am leaning toward a Creb engineering short block at under 2k delivered and the dart block alone was going to be 5k plus probably 2k plus for forged, and would allow higher rpm and hp down the road and save about 50 pounds is all. But am thinking at 350-400hp and getting the car under 2000 pounds, the lower cost and lighter t-5, aluminum 2015 irs pumpkin, no extras at all like no wipers , heater, power steering, power brakes, windshield wipers, radio, roll bars, bumpers, etc. Basic, light and well handling.

So aluminum heads, maybe small alternator and starter, aluminum water pump, maybe 650 holley. AFR as cast heads, trick flow cam, edelbrock intake. It will probably have tube headers and side pipes. I saw the edelbrock packages but they do not seem to have one for a roller. I have tried to find a decent build to work from but it is either old, not a roller, or something else.