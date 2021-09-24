Light weight wheels

What is a good weight for wheels when running our SN95's on track? Coming from VW/Audi I used some Neuspeeds that were just over 20lbs. It was insane how much lighter the wheels were compared to stock and how the car felt. Stock wheels for my mk6 GTI were every bit of 30 lbs a peice.



They were 18x8 and came in at 20.75 lbs. What can I expect to find to find for our cars without going through the custom build-to-spec route?



I'm looking at these from Cosmis Racing and they come in at 20-22lbs depending on the source. Which sounds reasonable.



Any resources are appreciated. Thank you.