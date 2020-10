Like Brad new 2.5in Spin Tech 6000 dump mufflers with turn downs. I bought them August 22 2020 and put maybe 15 miles on them. Like the sound but found my holy grail and was able to get my hands on some Mac mufflers which I have been in search for all year. Willing to give a great deal on them I paid $375 and will ship them to you for $250 total. Message me with any questions Thanks