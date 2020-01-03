LILCBRA's 87 GT convertible project (and it's lack of actual progress!!)

Hi everyone! I haven't really posted any kind of build thread for my convertible yet. I figure I probably should if for no other reason to document what I've done. So here it goes!!I bought this car in the late winter/early spring of 2016. My initial thoughts were to use it for a parts car for my then-wife's 67 coupe. She wanted a V8 manual but the 67 was an inline 6 3 speed manual. Since this vert was a 5.0 5 speed and it had a little bit of minor damage in the left rear quarter I figured this would make an excellent donor. She had other things in mind and wanted to keep it. Long story short, I bought an 84 vert that I did a bunch of work to that she drove and she wanted to have a vert again. Since it was going to be her project, I basically gave her free reign on what she wanted to do with it. She chose the current wheels and had some other ideas that luckily never came to fruition. Obviously we divorced and since the car was awarded to me, so here it sits waiting for me to finally get to work on it. So, now that the back story is out of the way, here is what I have and eventually the progress that will be made.This is the first pic after bringing it home in 2016. If you look close you can see the minor damage I was talking about. I found a used patch panel for a fairly cheap price but have yet to do anything with it.