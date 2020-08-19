I’ve done some searching and haven’t really gotten an answer. I apologize if it’s beating a dead horse, but do you need the friction modifier from Ford if the fluid claims to be limited slip approved? Mobil 1 synthetic LS. My thought is just to put it in, I already have the stuff, but I don’t want to overdo it. I don’t think you can really over lube something, but some things need a bit of friction to work right. (It was really hard to type this without giggling just a little bit)