Drivetrain Limited Slip fluid?

gearhead77

gearhead77

Active Member
Mar 13, 2019
93
35
28
Pittsburgh PA
I’ve done some searching and haven’t really gotten an answer. I apologize if it’s beating a dead horse, but do you need the friction modifier from Ford if the fluid claims to be limited slip approved? Mobil 1 synthetic LS. My thought is just to put it in, I already have the stuff, but I don’t want to overdo it. I don’t think you can really over lube something, but some things need a bit of friction to work right. (It was really hard to type this without giggling just a little bit)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Drivetrain Rear Differential Noise 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
A Limited Slip Rear End Grinding and Whining 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E limited slip differential question for S550 mustangs 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
M Limited Slip 8" Rearend 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 12
M Limited Slip Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S How Do You Tell When A Limited Slip Diff Is Done Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
enyawix Drivetrain 8.8 Limited Slip Differential Questions? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
jrod2423 Limited Slip SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
7991LXnSHO Limited slip into Merc Grand Marquis? Other Auto Tech 0
patboy Positraction or Limited Slip Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
jrod2423 Limited slip diff SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 7
R Is This A Standard 8.8 Limited Slip? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B source for 8" trac-lock limited slip carrier? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
B FRPP limited slip 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M shims for limited slip Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
P 2010 GT Limited Slip Differential slipping 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
patboy Does the 8.8 28 spline come with a limited slip differental? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
H do any v6 have limited slip dif? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
2nd Mustang limited slip friction modifier Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
T Limited slip diff upkeep 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Limited slip recommendations 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 36
!white89lx! Limited slip or locker?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
M Need help on choosing a limited slip for my versailles Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
GT_Rich Is this a open diff or limited slip? (pics) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
B Need Ford with limited slip Other Auto Tech 1
5.0Torx do i need limited slip frition modifier? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Steel Steeds Limited Slip question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
68stang351 My limited slip doesn't work anymore. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
R Functioning of limited slip vs standard diff in the snow Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
F Do these cars have limited slips or no? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
Mr_Q Do I have a limited slip? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 15
J Limited Slip Differential SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Seraphitia102 Friction modifier and limited slip additive, same thing? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
F limited slip differential..standard or option on 06? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
B posi vs. limited slip Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
PonyboyIsaac Ford trac lok limited slip and axles..... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
W traction loc vs. limited slip vs. true posi Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
J differance between posi and limited slip? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
6 Stock 8" open diff to a limited slip? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
L Phantom Grip Limited Slip Diff Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
mcbride66coupe where to buy limited slip? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
echo7 No limited slip in my v6..... 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 27
A limited slip on gts SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
stang9gt Adding extra clutch/friction to limited slip? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
69Rcode_Mach1 Limited Slip or Lockers? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 57
S Do Limited slip Diffs(on a '98 gt) let out strange sounds? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
xj220 What's a good company to go with for limited slips? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 19
D limited slip dif, order of disks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D limited slip shims and friction disks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
70stangcoupe Limited Slip Questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom