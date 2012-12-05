Lincoln Mark VII 8.8" in a Foxbody?

1984 - 1986 ​

For 1984-1986 Mustangs, Saleen used the standard Ford brakes for almost all production vehicles. At least a one owner DID request and receive an upgraded braking system in 1986. In addition, there was some in-house R & D that occurred with different systems and pads on "company cars". Other than those few exceptions, 1984 - 1986 Saleen Mustangs used the barely-adequate stock Ford 10" front disc and rear drum brakes. ​

1987 - 1993 ​

In response to consumer and racetrack demands, Saleen upgraded the braking system for all 1987-1993 Saleen Mustangs. The brake upgrade used a combination of Ford-sourced parts and included an upgrade from a 4-lug to a 5-lug configuration. In addition, there was an upgraded Alcon-based system offered on 1993 SC's and SA-10s, as well as a running change for 1992 & 1993 rear brakes. ​

Saleen also changed the master cylinder due to the greater fluid volume requirements. Most sources say the SVO Master cylinder with 1-1/8" bore was used, however some claim that the Saleen master is a 1" bore size... ​

87-93 FRONT ​

On the front, Saleen used the 5-lug 11" rotors and larger capacity 73mm calipers from the SVO / Lincoln Mark VII. The center hub & dust cap are larger on these rotors, and will not clear most wheels that use a flat center cap. ​

The Bendix "rebuilder" part numbers for the front calipers are: ​

Left Caliper : R55247S and Right Caliper: R55246S ​

(The S suffix denotes steel pistons - may be tough to find, but perform better than plastic) ​

Rotors are widely available, just ask for parts for an 84-86 SVO Mustang, or 84-92 Lincoln Mark VII. The 1989 SSC used special grooved rotors (pictured below). ​

For front pads, the FMSI Interchange # is 7802B-D200, which corresponds to: ​

Hawk HB125.650 ​

Porterfield AP-200 ​

PFC #1994 ​

87 - Early 92 REAR Brakes ​

The 87-92 rear conversion used 11.375" vented 5-lug rotors from the SVO Mustang / Lincoln Mark VII. The rear is 1.25" wider per side (2.5" total) than stock, which can cause issues with rubbing on the rear tires and requires you to run special offset wheels. A popular upgrade is the SN95 (94-98) rear, which it is 1" narrower than the Saleen rear. ​

The Ford part #'s for the rear calipers are the following;

E4LY-2552-A Right Rear Caliper & E4LY-2553-A Left Rear Caliper ​

The rear pads are more readily available with stock-type compounds. For performance use, there's only a couple choices available : ​

Porterfield APD-204 ​

EBC Greenstuff DP-21161 ​

It's also worth noting that the 1989 SSC used special grooved rotors (1st picture below). ​

1989 SSC rear 87-early 92 rear ​

Late 1992 - 1993 REAR Brakes ​

In 1991, the Mark 7 rear brake setup changed to a smaller rotor and different pad. The change was phased in by Saleen for some 1992 and all 1993 Saleen Mustangs. For instance, #92-18 uses the early, larger brakes, while #92-19 uses the later small brake set. At a glance, it also appears that the later caliper mounts at a "true horizontal" 9:00 or 3:00 position, while the earlier caliper mounts slightly below horizontal (like 8:30 or 3:30). ​

The adapter plate, rear brake hoses, lines, line bracket, caliper mounting plate, caliper, and rotor were all from a 1992 Lincoln Mark 7. The brake setup appears similar to a 1993 Cobra or 1994 GT, but is slightly different. ​

The late 92-93 rotor measures 10.5 inches (as opposed to the earlier 11.375") and uses an FMSI 347 brake pad set. ​

