Lincoln Versailles Rearend ?

I have access to a 1979 Lincoln Versailles rearend assembly with driveshaft for $400. I know that's a little high, but those buggers are hard to find around here! I'm told that the versailles rear is 1/2" longer than a stock 66 stang rear. I actually will need to cut this down, as I would like to shorten this axle by 1" on each side. Question is, since I am going to have to cut this housing anyway, am I money ahead buying the versailles that already has disc brakes and cutting it, or get a pickup rearend and shorten it? and add an aftermarket disc brake kit such as the ssbc kit. The center section doesn't matter because I am going with a currie unit.
 

The Versailles rearend is actually a perfect fit in a 65-66 car, if anything it might be a 1/4 inch shorter.....I don't have the measurements on hand. I have 2 of these rearends, 1 of which was just removed from my 66 to do some test fitting of a different 9 inch and it fit without incident....I only removed it to play with the old '57-59 smoothie housing I have.

BTW, why do you need to cut the rearend down in the first place. If you aren't moving the springs you won't gain anything and a rim change is easier/better anyway.
 
I have the 17X8 Tourqe Thrust II wheels with the correct 4.75 backspacing, and I've had to roll the fender lips to get them to clear, and I have about two inches to spare between the wheel and the inner wheel housing on the rear, so that was the reason I wanted to cut the housing down about an inch, BUT, if what you say is true, the housing is about a 1/4 inch shorter, then GREAT, I think i'll buy the housing, and get a currie center section and bolt it in!!!!

Thanks for the info.
 
The versailles rear is wider than a 65-66 rear. The only 9" rears that are the correct width are the 57-59 ford rears and the 65-66 K code hipos (there may be a few others, but not many). 65-66 is 57.25" drum face to drum face. the versailles is ~58.50". $400 isn't too bad though, if it's complete.
 
Everything I've ever heard about the Versailles rear is that you'll spend just as much $ getting it to work with a classic Mustang as you would if you sourced a different 9 inch. :shrug:
 
OK...so it is wider, hmm, I never knew that. I will have to compare it to the 57 rearend in the car now. I always thought it was so close that it didn't really matter....I guess adapting the 1984 SVO rear discs to the 57 rearend is a good idea....that is why it is back in the car now.
 
Well, it probably wouldn't matter, except for the fact of the 17X8 wheels and tires my son's got on there. 1/2" here, 1/4" there, and it matters a lot with this wheel and tire combo. I guess it's a coin toss as to spend the $400 for a versailles rear that already has disc brakes, get a cheaper housing and still spend money for the rear disc brakes. Anyways, whichever way I go, i'll still have to cut the housing down, and I'm buying a currie chunk, so it just comes down to housing. I think I'll be better off with the vesailles rear simply because it's already setup for disc brakes.

Thanks for all the info.

Does anyone know if the versailles rear is the "big bearing" housing or not?
 
Alright, I just got in form my shed where I have 2 complete Versailles rearends and I thought I remembered something about 1/4 inch difference....I just had it wrong earlier they are 1/4 of an inch longer. I measured both rearends to make sure there wasn't something wrong with me or one of the rearends.....both were 58" with the rotors and 57.5" without. The rotors are .250-.270 thick so this measurement is within a few thousandths and not enough to make or brake the fit. So basically a Versailles rearend gives you about 1/8" less tire clearance at the fenderlip. I always roll mine anyway so I can't see where this rearend could cause too much of a hassle. I have installed several of these in different cars (first one back in 1981 when the were real hard to find) and they always have worked well for me and my friends. I do agree that they can be a little expensive to rebuild but IIRC they are the only Ford 9" rearend that uses tapered roller bearings on the axle so they are superior for sideloading and thus a good opentrack or autocross rearend....If I'm wrong about this then I'm sure Opentracker will correct me. :D
 
It's a big bearing rear and has one of the strongest housings. I thought all the big bearing rears had the tapered roller bearing, but I'm not too sure. The Versailles rear discs are not the greatest setup though. You can use disc brakes off of a 95+ explorer though. Also, the mustang SVO/ lincoln mark vii brakes are good (better than the explorers too). do some reading over at www.ultrastang.com
 
hey, this is absolom (tchesney's son, and owner of said car)

i have some pics of the rear end...

looks like almost all the brake parts are gonna have to be replaced...

rotors look almost worthless, probably will need new calipers and dust shields...

also, do ya'll know where i can look up the buck tag????

Well, what do you guys think? worthless???? I know the sandblaster can do a lot of good, but this thing is RUSTY!!!! Also, I talked to the guy and the car this thing was in, he bought it in Canada off Ebay.

since I've got to cut it anyway, how bout a late model explorer rear end, has anyone used one of these?
 
I can't see the whole tag, but it's a 9" with a 2.47:1 gear ratio (best I can see). The brake hardware looks to be in pretty bad shape, but the housing looks OK. The explorer brake kit is cheap, maybe cheaper than the replacement versailles parts.

EDIT: I wouldn't bother cutting it down-- It's worth a lot as it sits.
 
don't discount the brake parts yet. the parts on mine were almost as bad, after i bead-blasted the rotors they were ok, had em turned a few thousandts so that they were true and now they're good to go, i also beadblasted the calipers and put new kits in them, the hoses look ok and still have the ford paper tags on them, but i'll probably get some braided hoses before i install the rear, just need to find a trac-lok unit for my 3.70 chunk and get the new axle bearings and it'll be ready to install. so far i have $300 in the complete rear and another $60 in caliper kits. the versailles is a viable option, i think the people that complain about how high the parts are are the ones that are too lazy to rebuild their own calipers or bought incomplete units to begin with
 
I agree with bnickel, that is why I have two of them. Parts aren't really that bad if you rebuild the calipers like he says. The rotors are expensive but by the time you price a custome currie 9" housing and custom brakes you will be spending more.
 
good info...thanks

are ya'll saying the explorer brake kit will bolt right on the versaille rear end???

also, back in the day, i was ASE certified brake and front end tech, so I have NO problem rebuilding the calipers

i'm thinking of offering the guy $300 and see what he'll do, he's wanting $400, but maybe he'll take less
 
