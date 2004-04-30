Lincoln Versailles Rearend ?

Alright, I just got in form my shed where I have 2 complete Versailles rearends and I thought I remembered something about 1/4 inch difference....I just had it wrong earlier they are 1/4 of an inch longer. I measured both rearends to make sure there wasn't something wrong with me or one of the rearends.....both were 58" with the rotors and 57.5" without. The rotors are .250-.270 thick so this measurement is within a few thousandths and not enough to make or brake the fit. So basically a Versailles rearend gives you about 1/8" less tire clearance at the fenderlip. I always roll mine anyway so I can't see where this rearend could cause too much of a hassle. I have installed several of these in different cars (first one back in 1981 when the were real hard to find) and they always have worked well for me and my friends. I do agree that they can be a little expensive to rebuild but IIRC they are the only Ford 9" rearend that uses tapered roller bearings on the axle so they are superior for sideloading and thus a good opentrack or autocross rearend....If I'm wrong about this then I'm sure Opentracker will correct me.