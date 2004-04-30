tchesney
Founding Member
May 6, 2002
- 421
- 0
- 17
- 58
I have access to a 1979 Lincoln Versailles rearend assembly with driveshaft for $400. I know that's a little high, but those buggers are hard to find around here! I'm told that the versailles rear is 1/2" longer than a stock 66 stang rear. I actually will need to cut this down, as I would like to shorten this axle by 1" on each side. Question is, since I am going to have to cut this housing anyway, am I money ahead buying the versailles that already has disc brakes and cutting it, or get a pickup rearend and shorten it? and add an aftermarket disc brake kit such as the ssbc kit. The center section doesn't matter because I am going with a currie unit.