little preload on master cylinder with hydroboost?

Markus

Markus

Member
Feb 29, 2004
237
2
19
54
germany
www.mustang1967.de
Hello guys,
today i have changed the master cylinder on my 2003 GT and i noticed
that i have little preload on the master cylinder. About 0.04-0.05
So i checked this on my old (stock) mc and there is the same preload.
Is that correct with hydroboost brakes?
thank you
Markus
 
  • Like
Reactions: CarNamedTrouble

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Electrical Little ecu wiring help, almost there! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
F looking for a little insight on a 302 swap for a 99 stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
L Finally finishing up the little 83. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
I Electrical Hi all! New here! Hoping to get a little help with a problem i am having on my 93 Foxbody! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
darryl paarman Going to need a little bit of help... Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
R Little Blue Coupe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
H 66 mustang cold start blows a little carbon. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
C Need a little advice on 2000 3.8 to 5.0 swap. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Steel1 Started a little modification here's some pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
L First Road Trip in the little Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
owtblockchain A little custom mod I had done to my 2005 GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C New guy...reviving this little guy.built it about 10 yrs ago,had to put it away after just a couple Hundred miles,sitting ever since Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
C Electrical New fox body owner little worried Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 29
Woody3882 I need a little help starting the 65 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
8 Little project I did 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
J 1993 Cobra ECM replacement Little Help please... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
A Need a little help with this project 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Anti_Hero0932 Bigs and Littles tire size 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
A Looking for a Mustang but could use a little help. The Welcome Wagon 9
horse sence Shelby's little Red has been found 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
H Late 1967 - Little Box on back of Ignition Case Switch, What is it? (Have Pictures) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
D Did a little dressing up on the 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
2 Want more horsies for my little 6! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T A little Help Lowering Compression 393c w/ Brodix Heads 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
P New and a little lost on the 3.8 fox The Welcome Wagon 3
B Help! Wanna get a little info on trick flow heads and what i should expect from them. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Z 4 Gauge To 6 Gauge Cluster Swap - A Little Help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Global_Saffer Digital Tuning Need A Little Advice On My 'new' 07 Gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Jimmy K jam Hello All! I Need Little Help Please SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
J Brakes Braking Issue Need A Little Help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
J New 96 Mustang, Have A Little $$$! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
MzInvisible96 Newbie Here 96 Mustang Little V6 The Welcome Wagon 1
C Need A Little Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
J Looking For A Little Knowledge For My 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
C Misfire That Fixes Itself For A Little Sometimes SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
P Little Help With This Color.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
RaggedGT Progress Thread The Ragged Gt Thread-little To No Progress Made-Garage Art 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 164
B Need A Little Help With My 331 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
IIGood Paint and Body About To Get The Gt Freshened Up A Little (now With Some Pics) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 32
D Shaker 1000 Hu Shuts Off, Need A Little Help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
S Little Help - Transmission Swap / No Start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
RaggedGT All Stangneter's-merry Christmas/happy Holiday 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
I candy Just Bought Car. No Book Need A Little Help Please 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
poboys 94 Need A Little Help With T-5 Clutch/ Cable 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
R Need A Little Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
A A Little A/c Issue.. The Welcome Wagon 0
LILCBRA A Little Help Needed With Codes.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
lilzilla08 2004 Gt Throwing Codes, Need A Little Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
1978Cobra2 Engine Worn Pushrods, Loose Rockers. Little Patience 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 19
G Progress Thread The Little Pony That Could.. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom