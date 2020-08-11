little preload on master cylinder with hydroboost?

Markus
Hello guys,
today i have changed the master cylinder on my 2003 GT and i noticed
that i have little preload on the master cylinder. About 0.04-0.05
So i checked this on my old (stock) mc and there is the same preload.
Is that correct with hydroboost brakes?
thank you
Markus
