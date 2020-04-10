Wheels-Tires LMR 9" 10 holes

EX-SSP

Active Member
Apr 16, 2019
New York
So, I currently run standard 10 hole wheels and I like them cause they give that stock/sleeper look. However, I'd like to run a wider tire out back. LMR has the 10 holes in a 9" width now so I can run a wider tire. I'd like to run a 275/50/15. Specifically, the 275/50/15 M/T ET Street S/S Tires they sell as art of their packaged set. I currently run 245/60/15 on the stock 10 holes all around. I have MM coil overs all around and have lowered the car about 1.5". No quad shocks and the MM pan hard bar.
I have searched the threads and found a pretty wide variety of answers. However, no one has posted anything about running these 9" wide 10 holes on the rear yet. The back spacing is different than what is normally out there and I don't see much about the offset. The specs on the 9" wheel are as follows:

  • Size: 15x9
  • Lug Pattern: 4x108
  • Backspace: 5.71"
  • Offset: +18mm
  • Weight: 24.37lbs

When you look at their images of the view from the rear it looks like the tire would hit the outer fender on a good launch or hard cornering.
mustang-10-hole-wheel-tire-kit-15x7-9-black-m-t-sportsman-et-street-79-93_39f40be2.jpg

Their image looks to be stock ride height. I would really like to avoid banging out/rolling any fenders whether inner or outer so my question for anyone with more tire experience is do you think I'd have a problem?

They have in their disclaimer that modifications may be necessary but I'm hoping that's just lawyer talk and because they are trying to cover a wide range of foxbody years? Mine is a '91 if that matters.
 

