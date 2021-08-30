bleedinggreen
I'm looking at using this spring and shock/strut kit from LMR to refresh the suspension on my 16 year old son's 89 hatchback. The car is going to be his daily driver and we're going for a stockish ride. I plan on also replacing all of the bushings along with the rear upper control arms. Has anybody used this kit or the components in it together?
https://lmr.com/item/SVE-5300AB-K/mustang-sve-spring-kyb-shock-strut-kit-87-93
