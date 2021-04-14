Logistics of running 4 fog lights?

Hey guys, I've been using stangnet for a while and I had a question but couldn't find any post online about it so I decided to make an account.
I saw a really nice customer pic of a s197 running quad fog lights on American Muscle. I'd imagine this wouldn't be very difficult other than just maybe modifying the stock grille.
My question is does ANYONE have any ideas of what problems I might run into, or if theres a custom grille already out there.
Heres the car in reference. Thank you.
 

