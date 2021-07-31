darryl paarman
Aug 13, 2013
207
92
39
My cars cranking time has started to get longer.
I have 44 psi when running on BBK adjustable regulator.
I have 0 psi after cycling the fuel pump.
After reading this post https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/hard-start-long-crank-to-start-issue-solved.921051/ and others.
I just replaced the fuel pump with a Walbro 155.
I also replace the fuel filter.
I still have the same issue. Even after cycling the key 3 times - I still have no fuel pressure at regulator gage until after the car is running.
