long crank to start issue

Upon checking the fuel regulator- I pulled the vacuum hose and heard a slight gurgling sound.

Fuel was leaking from the vacuum port. Internal failure.

It has a BBK regulator currently- decided as it was less than a year old - I would replace it with a Kirban from LMR.

I'm also getting the fitting to move my pressure guage to the schreader valve -by the alternator.

Looks like it will be around the 6th before it arrives.

I will update then.