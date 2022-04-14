Long distance

Hi guys,
i am new to the forum but not new to the hobby. I am writing from Germany and own a 67 Mustang convertible since 2008 and a 1969 Cougar sind 2016, both in a very decent condition.
Looking forward to learn more about the cars and sometime to be able to do all the work on my own not needing a shop anymore.
BR Kai
