Long distance

D

DocBrown

New Member
Apr 14, 2022
1
0
1
41
Germany
Hi guys,

i am new to the forum but not new to the hobby. I am writing from Germany and own a 67 Mustang convertible since 2008 and a 1969 Cougar sind 2016, both in a very decent condition.
Looking forward to learn more about the cars and sometime to be able to do all the work on my own not needing a shop anymore.

BR Kai
 

Top Bottom