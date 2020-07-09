Long over due roadster update

Hi Guys, it’s been years since I’ve last posted here but this is the first II site I joined and thought I’d give a long over due update.

Between work and other projects the roadster sat for many years.

Last fall I finally started back on it to get it done.

Due to the virus shut down my position was eliminated at work so I’ve now had a bunch of time to work on the roadster.

My plan is to have it done in the next two years, money permitting.

Changes made recently were to remove and replace what was left of a roll cage with different structural bracing, remove what I made in sheet metal before between the café tonneau deck humps and finished the back trim between the tail light bezels I made.

Currently I’ve been smoothing the back fenders and deck out on the car with the next step to make mounts for the front fenders and rework the hood / cowl.
Hopefully before winter getting the thing in primer and then start with the motor/transmission mounts and other mechanical components.

I’ll keep you posted as progress is made.

Thanks.
 

