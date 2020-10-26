Long time coming and lots of help from the stangnet team .

Driver460sz
Jan 14, 2019
- 67
- 26
- 28
- 41
One step closer this weekend. Biggest thing left is the microsquirt to run it all. 351w stroker motor (427), new flywheel, clutch, driveshaft all mounted and locked in. Serpentine parts and rad to popped in this weekend. Need to figure out the hood....not sure the 3 inch cowl will work.
20201024_084453.jpg401.7 KB · Views: 6
20201024_103813.jpg434.8 KB · Views: 6
20201024_182600.jpg337.7 KB · Views: 6
20201024_182610.jpg348.7 KB · Views: 6
20201025_162557.jpg418.9 KB · Views: 6
20201025_145107.jpg342.9 KB · Views: 6
20201025_145037.jpg335.5 KB · Views: 6
20201025_145008.jpg248.5 KB · Views: 6
20201025_162548.jpg361.5 KB · Views: 7