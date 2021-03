Long time follower, just joined/first post

Hi everyone. Just joined here... I have a 91 GT that I’ve owned since 2005, live on the MI/OH border. For years I’ve always googled anything I might need help on, but recently I started the 5 lug swap and anytime I had a question or wanted to see how others might be doing something, it usually led me here... I do not mean to leave people out but one name that immediately comes to mind is @Mustang5L5 . SO, tonight I thought to myself, why the F don’t I just join?!?! LOL.So, thanks for having me, my name is Adam, and you’ll probably be hearing more from me soon - like, when I throw my sn95 rear in, will 10s with the s197 7.2” BS fit with a 10mm spacer(I’ve read PAGES on here about the rear...)