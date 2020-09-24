Long time Listener First time Caller

Sup stangnet,Just picked up a Grey 89 LX Coupe localCame from FL. Title says SSP and has an interceptor badge but no other defining tags. ‍. Picked it up more for it being clean top bottom compared to everything else around with rotted towers and floor pans.Word is it's331 Scat 9.5 CR PistonsFluid dampr balanceranderson n41 camPro comp ported heads withpro comp roller rockersC4 trans32lb injectors with 255lph pumpEdelbrock upper and lower70mm Throttle BodyZex kit that was "never sprayed"MS3 goldboxAll the usual suspension upgradesKind of a dog right now in the low RPMs. Definitely needs the tune gone through, timing checked. Few seal leaks. Other then that pretty straight car. Will be tearing it all down this winter for a refresh and clean up some of the previous owners Hellen keller wiring