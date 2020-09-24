Long time Listener First time Caller

Sup stangnet,
Just picked up a Grey 89 LX Coupe local
Came from FL. Title says SSP and has an interceptor badge but no other defining tags. ‍♂. Picked it up more for it being clean top bottom compared to everything else around with rotted towers and floor pans.

Word is it's
331 Scat 9.5 CR Pistons
Fluid dampr balancer
anderson n41 cam
Pro comp ported heads with
pro comp roller rockers
C4 trans
32lb injectors with 255lph pump
Edelbrock upper and lower
70mm Throttle Body
Zex kit that was "never sprayed"
MS3 goldbox
All the usual suspension upgrades

Kind of a dog right now in the low RPMs. Definitely needs the tune gone through, timing checked. Few seal leaks. Other then that pretty straight car. Will be tearing it all down this winter for a refresh and clean up some of the previous owners Hellen keller wiring
IMG_20200921_192549_897.jpg
20200923_171435.jpg
 

