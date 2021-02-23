Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster

Joined the group about 10 years ago but haven't had a lot of 'Stang time until recently. Currently working on an 89 GT' vert to include Global West SFC's, 04 IRS install, 04 Cobra front brake install, 04 Cobra hydroboost install and a warmed over 306 install. Was hoping to get the SFC's , IRS and engine swap completed before top down weather arrived but due to back order parts from MM doesn't look like it's going to all happen this winter. The SFC's are completed and I guess I'll have to be happy with fixing a trans leak this winter!
 

