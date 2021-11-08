Long Tubes Worth it for my build?

I'm currently running FRPP shorties with the factory midpipe, and a MAC catback and trying to decide if investing in BBK 1-3/4" long tubes would be worth it for my application. It's about $1100 including BBK's catted midpipe that could go towards other things so I'm trying to weigh it out. I've got an o/r midpipe I could install if the main restriction in the system at this point is just the factory cats.

Engine build is as follows:
  • Stock block (bored to 308) 4340 Forged Probe Crank, 5.40” Probe Ultra Light 4340 forged I-beam rods, Probe flat top pistons
  • Holley Systemax II Avenger Series heads, 58cc chamber, ported intake and exhaust
  • Holley Systemax II intake
  • 24lb injectors
  • Cam is 533/.544 215/220 114

Car will be getting 3.73s and all new suspension parts at the same time so I'm debating going over the exhaust while all the work is getting done. Thanks all :rock:
 

Top Bottom