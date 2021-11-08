Long Tubes Worth it for my build?

Stock block (bored to 308) 4340 Forged Probe Crank, 5.40” Probe Ultra Light 4340 forged I-beam rods, Probe flat top pistons

Holley Systemax II Avenger Series heads, 58cc chamber, ported intake and exhaust

Holley Systemax II intake

24lb injectors

Cam is 533/.544 215/220 114

I'm currently running FRPP shorties with the factory midpipe, and a MAC catback and trying to decide if investing in BBK 1-3/4" long tubes would be worth it for my application. It's about $1100 including BBK's catted midpipe that could go towards other things so I'm trying to weigh it out. I've got an o/r midpipe I could install if the main restriction in the system at this point is just the factory cats.Engine build is as follows:Car will be getting 3.73s and all new suspension parts at the same time so I'm debating going over the exhaust while all the work is getting done. Thanks all