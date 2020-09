I had heard a while back that he ran out of $ and was putting it up for sale. I figured it'd already been sold, but apparently not! If it's true that it's basically just waiting for paint, it might not be a bad deal for SOMEONE. They'd, of course, have to have some relatively deep pockets, but not near as deep as what's invested in it this far I'm sure! Hopefully we'll see it finished at some point, new owner or not.....