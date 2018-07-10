Hey Gang, I'm Looking for one or more 1973 Ford Mustang Maverick etc 14x6 Aluminum Wheels. They may have been available 1971 through 1974. I'm not totally sure on that. Enlighten me if you know. I want restorable condition as in they will polish up, not bent and little or no pitting. PM me with what you have including picture(s) Thanks in advance.PS: I'm in north Alabama if you are close enough that I could drive to, to look at and purchase with cash