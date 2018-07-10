WTB/Trade Looking for 1973 Ford Mustang Maverick etc 14x6 Aluminum Wheels

G

GOvert

Active Member
Jan 27, 2007
265
43
38
60
north central Tennessee Valley
Hey Gang, I'm Looking for one or more 1973 Ford Mustang Maverick etc 14x6 Aluminum Wheels. They may have been available 1971 through 1974. I'm not totally sure on that. Enlighten me if you know. I want restorable condition as in they will polish up, not bent and little or no pitting. PM me with what you have including picture(s) Thanks in advance.
PS: I'm in north Alabama if you are close enough that I could drive to, to look at and purchase with cash
1973 Ford Mustang OEM 14x6 Aluminum Wheels.jpg
 
Last edited:

