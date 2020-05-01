Looking for 1976 parts suppliers

May 1, 2020
Hi All,
My son and I recently bought a 1976 Mustang II. Really nice shape, but does need a few odds and ends. I also have a 1965 which I can find parts for everywhere. What I am having a devil of time with is finding suppliers for the 74-78's outside of Craigslist or EBay. So many places skip that generation completely and others have a very limited selection. Does anyone have any good resources for locating needed parts? For instance, right now, I am looking for the hard plastic seat back for both front seats as well as the plastic interior panels on each side for the rear seats. I feel like I am running myself in circles with different search terms because everything comes back with the same results.

Thanks for your help!
 

www.sscenterprises.com

Mustang II Reproduction Parts | SSC Enterprises

SSC Enterprises was created to support the needs of fellow restorers and maintainers of the 1974-78 Mustang II by providing hard-to-find new and reproduction parts. More products are being added all of the time.
www.sscenterprises.com www.sscenterprises.com
classicautoreproductions.com

1974-1978 Mustang II

This is a collection of our Mustang II product offerings
classicautoreproductions.com classicautoreproductions.com
www.stumpysfabworks.com

Mustang-II Parts

MUSTANG- II PARTS
www.stumpysfabworks.com

The Mustang II Organization

The Mustang II Organization, Since 1997. Home of the Mustang II and Lost Pony Gallery, The Message Exchange, and now The Official and Original Registry
www.mustangii.org
www.mustangandfords.com

The Terrible Twos: Looking For Mustang II Parts? Look Right Here

Looking for Mustang II Parts? Vincent and Philip Tripi Jr. are Cornering the Market on the “Forgotten Mustang.”
www.mustangandfords.com www.mustangandfords.com

I may have a set of the panels for either side of the rear seat if you have a coupe, I'll have to check my storage unit. If I do, they're maroon/burgundy and need work.
 
Awesome, thanks! I am going to look into those. I do have a coupe.
 
