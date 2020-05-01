Looking for 1976 parts suppliers

Hi All,

My son and I recently bought a 1976 Mustang II. Really nice shape, but does need a few odds and ends. I also have a 1965 which I can find parts for everywhere. What I am having a devil of time with is finding suppliers for the 74-78's outside of Craigslist or EBay. So many places skip that generation completely and others have a very limited selection. Does anyone have any good resources for locating needed parts? For instance, right now, I am looking for the hard plastic seat back for both front seats as well as the plastic interior panels on each side for the rear seats. I feel like I am running myself in circles with different search terms because everything comes back with the same results.



Thanks for your help!