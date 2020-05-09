mrshaund79
Member
-
- May 8, 2020
-
- 4
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 40
Just seeing if anything is out there in the Michigan area looking for a donor, with Auto trans.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|S
|Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|0
|F
|Proud 2kGT Owner Looking for Info
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|D
|Need help on used 2000 GT I'm looking to buy. What has been done to the engine?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|S
|Engine Looking for help on flushing Power Steering fluid on 2000 GT
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|K
|Looking For Secondary Air Diverter Valve On 2000 V6 Mustang
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|0
|Which Bullitt wheel looks best for white 2000 GT Mustang?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|43
|2000 GT Mustang - Which Bullitt wheels look best?
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|0
|3
|Looking at a 2000 mustang tomorrow(need opinions)
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|2
|I have a 2000 v6 mustang with 5.0 in it looking to put cobra brakes on all 4.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|Any IL people looking for a Novi 2000?
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|3
|looking to purchase a set of 2000 GT rims
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|11
|S
|best looking body kit for the 2000+ stangs
|Mustang Sound & Shine All
|5
|M
|I have $2000 looking for 300hp and low 13's-high 12's
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|32
|looking to replace stock speakers in 2000 stang. suggestions?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|10
|Looking for these 67/68 side scoops. Pic included.
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|Electrical I've searched for wiring diagrams but did not find what I was looking for.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|S
|Old Foxbody owner looking to own again.
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|W
|Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|23
|T
|Looking for 1976 parts suppliers
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|4
|L
|Looking for a Fox: All Advice Welcomed
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|Moates / TwEECer / MicroSquirt? Which one should I look into?
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|15
|W
|Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|18
|A
|new here looking for quality of life upgrades for my 1971 Mustang
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|D
|Looking for notchback
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|Looking for a fender
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|M
|Looking for feedback
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|9
|Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|C
|how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|6
|S
|How do I look?
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|5
|W
|looking for trans line connectors
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|0
|R
|Looking forward to Stangnet knowledge "Collective"
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|N
|Looking at cars and just dont know
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|18
|Y
|Wheel and tire look
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|H
|Looking for advice on engine combo
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|H
|Looking for FORScan programers in SWFL area
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|J
|WTB/Trade Looking for 90-93 interior
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|S
|Interior and Upholstery Looking for new seat belts for my 92 convertible
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|Z
|Looking for Throttle Body Spacer and CAI advice
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|5
|WTB/Trade Looking for an X pipe for a 94 GT
|Exhaust Parts
|0
|S
|Look for the Rivet..
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|D
|Ford EEC IV - Looking for DIYPNPF60-K
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|T
|Looking for advice on 5.0 swap/build
|Fox Engine Swaparoo
|2
|8
|WTB/Trade looking for 87 to 93 black manual armests
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|T
|HI I just joined and am looking for member midlifemustang
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|C
|Looking for 1965 coupe in decent shape
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|Wheels-Tires Looking for examples to help with rear wheel/tire selection
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|7
|Swapping a 3.7L v6 into my 1966 Mustang, looking for a bit of ECU info
|2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
|10
|Looking for opinion on front coilovers
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|16
|G
|Electrical Looking for these harness pins
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|T
|Looking For Intake Manifold Bolts
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|10