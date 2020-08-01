Looking for 2005 GT OBD2 idle sensor reading

johnvpr
New Member
-
- Jul 31, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 48
Hello, Guys,
I am wondering if someone could be so nice to take a quick screen capture of a Mustang 2005-2009 GT OBD2 sensors values at IDLE to compare it to mine.
After replacing the Manifold my idle goes up and down from 1500 to 2500 and it smells so bad as gasoline/plastic (and no leaks)
Thank you so much!
John
I am wondering if someone could be so nice to take a quick screen capture of a Mustang 2005-2009 GT OBD2 sensors values at IDLE to compare it to mine.
After replacing the Manifold my idle goes up and down from 1500 to 2500 and it smells so bad as gasoline/plastic (and no leaks)
Thank you so much!
John