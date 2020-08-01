Looking for 2005 GT OBD2 idle sensor reading

J

johnvpr

New Member
Jul 31, 2020
2
0
1
48
san diego, CA
Hello, Guys,

I am wondering if someone could be so nice to take a quick screen capture of a Mustang 2005-2009 GT OBD2 sensors values at IDLE to compare it to mine.

After replacing the Manifold my idle goes up and down from 1500 to 2500 and it smells so bad as gasoline/plastic (and no leaks)

Thank you so much!

John
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
RossD 2005 Mustang GT 4.6L Roush Convertable - looking to replace Wheels &Tires 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
mpcv2000 Looking for alignment shop for a 2005 GT in Hallandale Beach area 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E Exedy clutch is looking for a 2005-2010 4.0L V6 Ford Mustang 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
creativefilmcar Looking For A 2005+ Mustang Convertible For A Photo Shoot In Nyc 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
slayerripkdc Looking at a 2005 Saleen 281? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
D What should I be looking for (2005 GT) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
I Roush 2005 Saleen Trans looking for a price Special Production 1
SilverStallion Tech Info. On 2005 and 6 Mustang GT Needed Please - Looking at Buying>>> 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
SilverStallion Tech Info. On 2005 and 6 Mustang GT Needed Please - Looking at Buying>>> SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
2001 Yellow GT Anyone looking for a 2005 Mustang GT? Regional Forums and Event Information 1
admdavs 2005 Roush looking MUCH better!!! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 30
Rootus For those in Seattle looking for a 2005 Mustang (SVTDriver...) Regional Forums and Event Information 12
J 2005 looks nice,but, 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 48
M 2005 Mustang/anybody looking? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 12
4 Who was looking for 200 ci motor mounts ? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
4 Who was looking for 200 6cyl motor mounts ? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S Electrical 1995 Mustang GT slight hiccups/hesitation at around 2k rpm looking for a fix for the dreaded code 212 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
S WTB/Trade Looking for a 1999-2004 axle housing Drivetrain Parts 0
M Looking for clips to attach the rocker panel moldings and trim on a 1970 Mach I - any help is apprciated Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
K How does this look in terms of a list of mods for my '04 3.9L v6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 9
nickyb Fox Looking at going back to a stock air box? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
6 Looking for friendly san antonio inspection! Regional Forums and Event Information 1
T Decent deal on these cars? Or keep looking? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
A Fox Looking to buy fox top 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D New Member Looking .. The Welcome Wagon 2
R New member looking for louvres 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
R New member 2000 Mustang,looking for guidance. The Welcome Wagon 3
860 Fox Forced Induction 351W fox going to On3 kit looking for suggestions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J Idle issue still!! Replaced several parts.. looking for more ideas!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
P Looking to get a Intake plate 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
F looking for a little insight on a 302 swap for a 99 stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
L Just bought 2010 GT with 38k, what should I look out for? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
65Stang86 WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold Engine and Power Adder 0
S New Guy 2003 GT looking for intake manifold upgrade recommendations SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T Looking for 5-0 carb swap help in exchange for documented tech. The Welcome Wagon 1
C Looking for some suspension advice. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M WTB/Trade Looking for 2000-2004 Salvage GT SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
derek2079 Looking for these 67/68 side scoops. Pic included. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
DarkFox Electrical I've searched for wiring diagrams but did not find what I was looking for. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Old Foxbody owner looking to own again. The Welcome Wagon 4
W Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
T Looking for 1976 parts suppliers 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
L Looking for a Fox: All Advice Welcomed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
79pace Moates / TwEECer / MicroSquirt? Which one should I look into? Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
A new here looking for quality of life upgrades for my 1971 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D Looking for notchback The Welcome Wagon 2
jenrik Looking for a fender 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Looking for feedback Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom