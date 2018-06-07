virtualking
Jun 7, 2018
- 3
- 0
- 1
- 39
I have a 66 coupe that has grenada spindles on it that are for a 6 cylinder and I have a 302. does anyone have 65-66 v8 spindles?
|Thread starter
