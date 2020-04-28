Looking for a Fox: All Advice Welcomed

L

LandoGotAFox

New Member
Apr 28, 2020
5
0
1
33
Houston
Hello everyone I recently sold my 1979 Camaro with a built 383 Stroker. I’m looking at picking up a 1988 Foxbody this week. I’ve always liked the Foxbodys and this one is in very nice condition. However, I’m new to this world of mustangs and need help advice with my go fast addiction.

The car has BBK intake, 75mm BBK throttle body, headers and a exhaust already. What’s heads/cam/larger injectors would you guys recommend? I don’t care about gas mileage as this will NOT be a daily driver. Mostly cruising around on the weekends and I love having the power there when needed.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
979
483
104
THE BUCKET
Be prepared for suggestions from mild to wild. For a street cruiser, stick with the stock cam, trickflow 11r 170 heads, gt40/explorer/cobra style intake. The stock cam makes good power down low and will be more fun on the street than any of the OTS "street" level cams.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Noobz347
EX-SSP

EX-SSP

Active Member
Apr 16, 2019
80
42
28
30
New York
My recommendations would be Twisted Wedge 170 heads, Anderson N41 cam, 24# injectors. If you don't have it already, add a cold air intake calibrated for the injectors and throttle body size. Adjustable fuel pressure regulator. A good tune! Then you will need to upgrade the brakes and suspension to handle the extra fun power. Make sure you have a good set of sub-frame connectors and a Maximum Motorsports strut tower brace.
It's like potato chips, you can't have just one!
 
2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,793
969
194
NJ
I think you need to know more about the car before you start worrying about power.
For example, why the hell is there a 75mm throttle body on it? That doesn't even come close to mating up to a stock intake port properly, which suggests either the previous owners are clueless or the car is more heavily modified than you think.
Brakes? Suspension? Subframe connectors?

I'm of the belief that you get the entire car ready for more power, before making it more powerful.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Monkeybutt2000
M

Monkeybutt2000

Active Member
Aug 11, 2019
155
110
53
48
Lafayette,IN
Check the car very closely for rust issues,especially the strut towers. Look at the torque boxes as well. You DON"T want to deal with a rusty car. And,you'll get a ton of different suggestions here on engine mods. It really comes down to how much $$ you want to spend. But like said above, prepare the chassis FIRST.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,315
10,505
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
2000xp8 said:
I think you need to know more about the car before you start worrying about power.
For example, why the hell is there a 75mm throttle body on it? That doesn't even come close to mating up to a stock intake port properly, which suggests either the previous owners are clueless or the car is more heavily modified than you think.
Brakes? Suspension? Subframe connectors?

I'm of the belief that you get the entire car ready for more power, before making it more powerful.
Click to expand...

I can probably answer this. Car has been sitting for good bit and the decision was finally made to get it out of the damned yard (it's killing the grass). So the owner took all the parts he had lying around in the garage and started tossing them under the hood. The pieces and parts that were missing are either still missing or were sourced from friends, Craiglist, and Ebay.

If the car starts then it's a good part and generates many HOuRsE PowerZ
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,315
10,505
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
LandoGotAFox said:
Hello everyone I recently sold my 1979 Camaro with a built 383 Stroker. I’m looking at picking up a 1988 Foxbody this week. I’ve always liked the Foxbodys and this one is in very nice condition. However, I’m new to this world of mustangs and need help advice with my go fast addiction.

The car has BBK intake, 75mm BBK throttle body, headers and a exhaust already. What’s heads/cam/larger injectors would you guys recommend? I don’t care about gas mileage as this will NOT be a daily driver. Mostly cruising around on the weekends and I love having the power there when needed.
Click to expand...

Can I ask you how much you intend to spend on the purchase of this car?

Once that purchase is complete, how much do you have to spend on upgrades?


Also (and this is for legacy Stangnet Member with a better memory than mine): There is a thread here in the 5oh section and I can't recall who... Anyway, it's the one where he bought the car and took a pic of the pile of OEM parts that he replaced just to feel good about making it DD-able.

:poo:, I can't remember who made the thread. Someone post a link if they recall?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
E Just registered .. .Looking for AWD Fox Body builds . The Welcome Wagon 1
S Engine Looking to raise motor a bit. Are these stock 89 Fox coupe or convertible motor mounts? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
5.0aintslow Best looking fox tires? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T WTB/Trade Looking for my old fox! 1990 mustang gt Ultra blue two tone! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
Similar threads
Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat
Just registered .. .Looking for AWD Fox Body builds .
Engine Looking to raise motor a bit. Are these stock 89 Fox coupe or convertible motor mounts?
Best looking fox tires?
WTB/Trade Looking for my old fox! 1990 mustang gt Ultra blue two tone!
Top Bottom