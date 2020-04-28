Looking for a Fox: All Advice Welcomed

LandoGotAFox said: Hello everyone I recently sold my 1979 Camaro with a built 383 Stroker. I’m looking at picking up a 1988 Foxbody this week. I’ve always liked the Foxbodys and this one is in very nice condition. However, I’m new to this world of mustangs and need help advice with my go fast addiction.



The car has BBK intake, 75mm BBK throttle body, headers and a exhaust already. What’s heads/cam/larger injectors would you guys recommend? I don’t care about gas mileage as this will NOT be a daily driver. Mostly cruising around on the weekends and I love having the power there when needed. Click to expand...

Can I ask you how much you intend to spend on the purchase of this car?Once that purchase is complete, how much do you have to spend on upgrades?Also (and this is for legacy Stangnet Member with a better memory than mine): There is a thread here in the 5oh section and I can't recall who... Anyway, it's the one where he bought the car and took a pic of the pile of OEM parts that he replaced just to feel good about making it DD-able., I can't remember who made the thread. Someone post a link if they recall?