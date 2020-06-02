looking for a little insight on a 302 swap for a 99 stang

Hi

so my friend wants me to put a new engine in there 99 v6 mustang that they blew the head gasket out of. so they always wanted a v8 and I just happened to have a 302 that i had planned on putting in my 70 cougar but never did . we both agreed that it would be really awesome if it was a carb car instead of a fuel infected or the proper term injected. the thing is there are thing that I'm not to sure of like how the heck will i do this i haven't done this before but I've seen people do it and I was just wondering if any one has and whats in store for me and my friend.

Thank you