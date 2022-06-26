I have the pro racer software, but i am looking for a performance tune, basically like i would get from BAMA (just tell them my cars mods and get a email tune without having to datalog or have a wideband) but i would like it unlocked so i can make adjustments and BAMA wont sell it to me unlocked, and other tuning places want the extra money and datalogs sent back and forth and want me to have a $400 wideband and logger,..the car is what it is and i daily drive it i just want a good already setup performance tune that i can adjust from time to time and learn the software and tuning from there, anyone out there do their own tuning with sct software that can help?