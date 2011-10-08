Looking for a pretentious hat to wear while driving my cabriolet

Over the last few months I have been noticing a trend; cabriolet owners love their hats. I have noticed that the choice of hat varies with the make and model of vehicle. For instance; Camaro cabriolet owners seem to really like their "Bud Light" and "NASCAR" hats. I have been seeing quite a few Mercedes Benz cabriolet owners sporting yarmulka. Just the other day I saw a Chrysler cabriolet owner wearing a cowboy hat.

My question is, in your opinion, what would be the most pretentious hat that I could purchase to wear in my cabriolet. I am getting so many looks of jealousy and the status is intoxicating. I would like to have a hat that makes me look as rich as the cabriolet does. I have considered a crown, but that's a little over the top even by my standards.

TIA

0e0dc711.jpg
 
How many looks of jealousy can you really get in a base model V6 with pizza cutters and hideous side trim?;)

That said, don't be a douche.
 
I try not to take myself too seriously... ;)

jester-hat-a.jpg
 
radB1B4C.jpg

How about this mink hat and matching coat! This just screems...
"Hey look at me in my outragous Cabriolet". The chicks will be lined up
following your luxurious exotic machine just begging you to take
them for a drive around downtown. Sure its expensive, but a guy like
you is obviously rolling in cash.
 
On a serious note though, don't call it a "cabriolet". It isn't a VW queermobile FFS.
 
puma1552 said:
How many looks of jealousy can you really get in a base model V6 with pizza cutters and hideous side trim?;)

That said, don't be a douche.
Click to expand...

I can not talk to you as you drive two sordid coupes that were not produced in this century. I'm sure you will understand.

What I can do is thank you for not posting them in your signature. I took a peek at your garage, and as you can imagine those rust buckets are quite hard on the eyes of a rich cabriolet owner. I will say I got quite a good laugh when I realized that it was probably the only garage those things had ever been in.
 
StatusKill said:
I can not talk to you as you drive two sordid coupes that were not produced in this century. I'm sure you will understand.

What I can do is thank you for not posting them in your signature. I took a peek at your garage, and as you can imagine those rust buckets are quite hard on the eyes of a rich cabriolet owner. I will say I got quite a good laugh when I realized that it was probably the only garage those things had ever been in.
Click to expand...

:lol:

Have you seen how clean his SN95 is? I'de much rather drive his SN95 than your v6 convertible.
 
streethorse said:

How about this mink hat and matching coat! This just screems...
"Hey look at me in my outragous Cabriolet". The chicks will be lined up
following your luxurious exotic machine just begging you to take
them for a drive around downtown. Sure its expensive, but a guy like
you is obviously rolling in cash.
Click to expand...

Hmmm, now you've got me thinking. I never even considered a fur hat. That particular model hat may be a bit too "hip-hopy" for my liking. I could go with one of those Daniel Boone coon tail hats, though.
 
puma1552 said:
On a serious note though, don't call it a "cabriolet". It isn't a VW queermobile FFS.
Click to expand...

dennisafrompa said:
Cabriolets are furrin' cars, 'merican cars are convertibles.
Click to expand...

Per dictionary.com:

cab·ri·o·let   [kab-ree-uh-ley] Show IPA
noun
1.a light, two-wheeled, one-horse carriage with a folding top, capable of seating two persons.
2.an automobile resembling a coupe but with a folding top.

Cabriolet, truly is an elegant word. Love the way it rolls off the tongue; cabriolet.
 
StatusKill said:
I can not talk to you as you drive two sordid coupes that were not produced in this century. I'm sure you will understand.

What I can do is thank you for not posting them in your signature. I took a peek at your garage, and as you can imagine those rust buckets are quite hard on the eyes of a rich cabriolet owner. I will say I got quite a good laugh when I realized that it was probably the only garage those things had ever been in.
Click to expand...

StatusKill said:
Not my cup of tea, however you may want to post a link. I know a certain somebody with a 1990 Camaro who may be interested. If bums getting on a bus are laughing at your "car" they may as well laugh at your hat as well.
Click to expand...

StatusKill said:
Per dictionary.com:

cab·ri·o·let   [kab-ree-uh-ley] Show IPA
noun
1.a light, two-wheeled, one-horse carriage with a folding top, capable of seating two persons.
2.an automobile resembling a coupe but with a folding top.

Cabriolet, truly is an elegant word. Love the way it rolls off the tongue; cabriolet.
Click to expand...



It's an asshat. Get it? :D
 
Ok is the OP trolling or blind? A base V6 vert....really?? Its suited more for a teenage girl haha
 
