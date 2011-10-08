Looking for a pretentious hat to wear while driving my cabriolet

Over the last few months I have been noticing a trend; cabriolet owners love their hats. I have noticed that the choice of hat varies with the make and model of vehicle. For instance; Camaro cabriolet owners seem to really like their "Bud Light" and "NASCAR" hats. I have been seeing quite a few Mercedes Benz cabriolet owners sporting yarmulka. Just the other day I saw a Chrysler cabriolet owner wearing a cowboy hat.My question is, in your opinion, what would be the most pretentious hat that I could purchase to wear in my cabriolet. I am getting so many looks of jealousy and the status is intoxicating. I would like to have a hat that makes me look as rich as the cabriolet does. I have considered a crown, but that's a little over the top even by my standards.TIA