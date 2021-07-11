Looking for a quick measurement on a 79-86 Dash

Hi All,I have a new project ('74 Capri Restomod) and I'm looking for a measurement on a 79-86 dash gauge outer most dimensions (height and width). I may use the Dakota Digital unit mounted behind a new custom dash panel. The dimensions of what is shown in this image is what is needed. Outside edges of the small gauges (width) and bottom of lower small gauges to top of speedo/tach (height):Thanks a ton!!!Dave