Looking for a quick measurement on a 79-86 Dash

Hi All,

I have a new project ('74 Capri Restomod) and I'm looking for a measurement on a 79-86 dash gauge outer most dimensions (height and width). I may use the Dakota Digital unit mounted behind a new custom dash panel. The dimensions of what is shown in this image is what is needed. Outside edges of the small gauges (width) and bottom of lower small gauges to top of speedo/tach (height):

Old Fox Dash.png


Thanks a ton!!!

Dave
 

Tried to do this with one hand on the camera, and one on the tape, so hopefully it gets you in the ballpark
5F5E1E94-4C7C-4A01-B5E9-2119EA04BFB5.jpeg

image.jpg
 
