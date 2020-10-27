WTB/Trade Looking for a Tremic Tko trans

F

Fordsrule89

New Member
Oct 27, 2020
4
0
1
35
Lawton, Ok
Hi guys, I'm somewhat new on here and did not see a classified section, so if I'm I wrong area can ya point me to the right area please. I'm looking for a Tremic TKO transmission. It does not have to be new and could even use a rebuild. I'm a poor boy so the cheaper the better. I have some parts I could use to trade such as a pretty nice T-5 trans or 351 Windsor long block from a 69 Cougar + some cash. I'm in southwest Oklahoma. Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I
Resurrecting Thor, my 2001 GT
Replies
1
Views
214
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
32
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ShedBuiltMS
ShedBuiltMS
M
Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread- compression test results
Replies
172
Views
13K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
J
1995 5.0 (originally v6) WIP... runs good but need input
Replies
18
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Chythar
Chythar
JKWilson61
Progress Thread Calypso Cash Pit
Replies
44
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom