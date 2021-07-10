Engine looking for advise on my engine combo

H

hawkinsdrag

New Member
Apr 15, 2019
27
2
3
54
Fredericton NB, Canada
looking for some advise on my engine combo for my 86 mustang gt , its 302 5 speed mass air converted .
Im having a fresh engine done my plans so far are .30 over with TFS 170 heads , Pro-M 75mm mass air calibrated for 24 #injectors, BBK 75 mm throttle body and egr spacer. Looking for advise om comp ratio , cam choice and intake choice , was leaning towards a cobra intake, the car is only street driven ,has 4.11 gears , cold air kit ,BBk short headers and SVE off road h pipe. Thanks in advance
 

