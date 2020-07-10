Looking for clips to attach the rocker panel moldings and trim on a 1970 Mach I - any help is apprciated

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fiveoho looking for a idle clip of 69clark's car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
T Looking for a clip Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Dr Jay Looking for MAC CATBACK sound clips 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
89SALEENproject looking for sound clips/advise on exhaust for 05gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
jhonda looking for sound clip magnaflow with offroad pipe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
85_SS_302_Coupe Looking for a particular exhaust clip....FM Delta Force One chambers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
5 looking for video or audio clip of e303,or f303 cam? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
A looking for clip or stingers and o/r x pipe 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 12
A looking for clip or stingers and o/r x pipe 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Looking for sound clip 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
sdc13 Looking for X-pipe sound clips... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
L Looking for some sound clips 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S considering a new look ~ ft clip 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 4
G Looking for a Mustang GTR Front Clip 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
Black331Stang looking to buy 94/95 Cobra. also anyone have exhaust clips? SVT Tech Forum 7
S Looking for exhaust help and sound clips... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
A looking for sound clips (Bassani) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
6 Looking for sound clip- Carb 302, LT's, prochamber, 2 chamber flows Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
K How does this look in terms of a list of mods for my '04 3.9L v6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 9
nickyb Fox Looking at going back to a stock air box? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
6 Looking for friendly san antonio inspection! Regional Forums and Event Information 1
T Decent deal on these cars? Or keep looking? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
A Fox Looking to buy fox top 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D New Member Looking .. The Welcome Wagon 2
R New member looking for louvres 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
R New member 2000 Mustang,looking for guidance. The Welcome Wagon 3
860 Fox Forced Induction 351W fox going to On3 kit looking for suggestions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J Idle issue still!! Replaced several parts.. looking for more ideas!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
P Looking to get a Intake plate 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
F looking for a little insight on a 302 swap for a 99 stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
L Just bought 2010 GT with 38k, what should I look out for? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
65Stang86 WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold Engine and Power Adder 0
S New Guy 2003 GT looking for intake manifold upgrade recommendations SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T Looking for 5-0 carb swap help in exchange for documented tech. The Welcome Wagon 1
C Looking for some suspension advice. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M WTB/Trade Looking for 2000-2004 Salvage GT SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
derek2079 Looking for these 67/68 side scoops. Pic included. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
DarkFox Electrical I've searched for wiring diagrams but did not find what I was looking for. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Old Foxbody owner looking to own again. The Welcome Wagon 4
W Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
T Looking for 1976 parts suppliers 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
L Looking for a Fox: All Advice Welcomed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
79pace Moates / TwEECer / MicroSquirt? Which one should I look into? Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
A new here looking for quality of life upgrades for my 1971 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D Looking for notchback The Welcome Wagon 2
jenrik Looking for a fender 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Looking for feedback Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
9 Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom