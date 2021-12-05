Hey guys,Currently my car has some type of Borla mufflers. They look to be in excellent condition, but have very little noise. The tailpipes don't seem to fit well, or maybe not installed well. The passenger side rests on the plastic cover of the fuel pump. It's melted completely through. I did order a new fuel tank cover.Either way, I'm looking for something with a little more aggressive sound, but not sure if I want something as loud as the Flowmaster american thunder.I'm still running the factory h pipe. Looking for recommendations!I've been looking at these Flowmasters, but haven't heard much about them.