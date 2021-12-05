Exhaust Looking for different catback exhaust.

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

5 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
307
109
63
Hey guys,

Currently my car has some type of Borla mufflers. They look to be in excellent condition, but have very little noise. The tailpipes don't seem to fit well, or maybe not installed well. The passenger side rests on the plastic cover of the fuel pump. It's melted completely through. I did order a new fuel tank cover.

Either way, I'm looking for something with a little more aggressive sound, but not sure if I want something as loud as the Flowmaster american thunder.

I'm still running the factory h pipe. Looking for recommendations!

I've been looking at these Flowmasters, but haven't heard much about them.

 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MRaburn
For Sale Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MRaburn
MRaburn
paddyrk
Electrical Cylinder 4 Misfire
Replies
1
Views
160
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
paddyrk
paddyrk
Bree
spark plug boot
Replies
15
Views
469
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bree
Bree
Matt01
Fox 4 Cyl to V8 Swap Info Thread
Replies
9
Views
870
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Slumone
S
N
Engine Need Help - Looking to buy
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom