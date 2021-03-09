Looking for HELP with finding the right tire size!

I have a 91 Foxbody with a new set of SVE 18" rims. The rears are 18X10, and I have been looking at the Nitto NT555R tires for them but I am not sure if the ones I want will fit. I would like to get the 305X35X18's but will they fit??? If not I would have to go back to the 285's. I have not issue rolling the fenders but dont want to do all that and have them still not fit. Please let me know what anyone out that has been able to do. Thank you!