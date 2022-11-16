Looking for injector upgrade over the paxton novi 1000 injectors

I bought a 2002 GT with a paxton novi 1000 on it and im pretty sure based off my googling its got the: Lucas USA - Marine, 38#hr - 400cc/min, 12 ohms injectors based off the EV1 look and the part number on them “D1163BA.” but i want to see if anyone knows a decent upgrade to ev6 or ev14 that wouldn’t require a retune. What i want is the better MPG and atomization that comes with the more modern injectors over the less efficient single pintle style. I can post pictures of them if needed