Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch

9

98GTVertDude

New Member
Feb 10, 2020
4
0
1
Revere, MA
Hi,

Time to do the clutch on my 98 GT convertible. It's a daily driver. I'm from Boston, and two summers ago I drove it from her to Orlando, FL with zero issues. It's all stock except for CAI and Flowmasters. I'm definitely not looking for an aggressive or heavy clutch. I'm not street racing or going to the strip.
I put together a pretty comprehensive list of parts. I questioned when it came to the flywheel and clutch. If all I want is an OEM style clutch, should I be paying $500.00 for those two things? Any recommendations for OEM type? Does Motorsport make one or just heavy duty? Finally, does anyone see anything I neglected in this list that I'd want to replace? The car has about 130,000 on it.

Thanks

QuoteRecd.png
PRODUCTUNIT PRICEQTY
34008?$s7product$.jpg
34008 - RAM Billet Steel Flywheel; 6 Bolt (96-98 GT; Late 01-10 GT)
Item #: 34008		$279.001
50116?$s7product$.jpg
50116 - Ford Performance Roller Pilot Bearing (96-17 GT; 07-12 GT500)
Item #: 50116		$14.991
399720?$s7product$.jpg
399720 - RAM Premium OEM Replacement Organic Clutch Kit; 10 Spline (86-95 5.0L)
Item #: 399720		$189.001
394002?$s7product$.jpg
394002 - McLeod Clutch Fork (94-04 All)
Item #: 394002		$60.001
387099?$s7product$.jpg
387099 - Ford Clutch Fork Pivot Stud for T5, T45 or TR3650 Transmissions (79-04 All, Excluding 03-04 Cobra)
Item #: 387099		$21.991
383852?$s7product$.jpg
383852 - Ford Rear Main Seal (96-10 4.6L)
Item #: 383852		$20.571
383875?$s7product$.jpg
383875 - Ford T-45 Input Shaft Seal (96-01 All)
Item #: 383875		$42.991
Product Total:
$628.54​
Coupon Total:
$0.00​
Discount Total:
$0.00​
Surcharge Total:
$0.00​
Shipping Total:
$0.00​
Tax Total:
$39.28​
Grand Total:
$667.82​
Balance Due:
$667.82​
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Tootzilla Looking For Wheel Recommendations (12' Gt) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Chythar Looking For A Recommendation For A Paint Shop In Los Angeles 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
I Mid Atlantic Looking For A 2015 Ecoboost, Any Resident Dealers Or Recommends? Regional Forums and Event Information 0
N Looking To See If Anyone Is Able To Recommend Shelby-like Fiberglass 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
killer5.0 looking at doing some suspension upgrades...what do you recommend? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Looking For Wheel Recommendations (12' Gt)
Looking For A Recommendation For A Paint Shop In Los Angeles
Mid Atlantic Looking For A 2015 Ecoboost, Any Resident Dealers Or Recommends?
Looking To See If Anyone Is Able To Recommend Shelby-like Fiberglass
looking at doing some suspension upgrades...what do you recommend?
Top Bottom