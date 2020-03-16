Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch

Hi,



Time to do the clutch on my 98 GT convertible. It's a daily driver. I'm from Boston, and two summers ago I drove it from her to Orlando, FL with zero issues. It's all stock except for CAI and Flowmasters. I'm definitely not looking for an aggressive or heavy clutch. I'm not street racing or going to the strip.

I put together a pretty comprehensive list of parts. I questioned when it came to the flywheel and clutch. If all I want is an OEM style clutch, should I be paying $500.00 for those two things? Any recommendations for OEM type? Does Motorsport make one or just heavy duty? Finally, does anyone see anything I neglected in this list that I'd want to replace? The car has about 130,000 on it.

