Looking for some help please - 5 Lug Convert

I am in the process of converting my 1987 Mustang convertible from 4 lug to 5.
So far so good except that I made the mistake of having the car in gear when I rotated the axle to reinsert the c clips. Unfortunately the spider gears slipped out of place and fell out of the differential.
I read on this forum how to put them back in but I am a little confused.
Any assistance is much appreciated.
Thank you,
Jack
