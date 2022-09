Noobz347 said: In LA? hehehe



Throw a rock in any direction. lol





On a more serious note: Somebody that's been in the area more recently than me will chime for sure.



The question you should ask is how much you're willing to pay a shop to do what you want to do. Do a search on Youtube. You can check out the shop and usually see what kind of work they do. It's LA... Nearly all of them have a Youtube channel unless gramps is still running things.



The model year can have a lot to do with it too.

I’m totally aware that body shops are a dime a dozen here in LA. That’s why I was looking for a recommendation from someone who had personal experience at a paint and body shop that does exceptional work. My Fox was painted by StangWerks in the Inland Empire over 10 years and even today with a detail, it still looks like it came fresh out of the booth. But unfortunately, it was damaged during a recent move out of storage and I’m looking to get it repainted. StangWerks is no longer around. The contact information I had for Eddie the owner is no good. Ricardo @ GTR in Rancho Cucamonga who also worked on my Fox gave me a referral but that’s all I’ve got at the moment.