Okay so i have a 1994 mustang gt the car was a 5.0 with a t5. About 6 years ago my dad took the car to a childhood friend to have it built with a 393 stoker 9inch rear end and have the whole front suspension done. Well at the time in our friends life he was just turning 70 and 2 years in had been diagnosed with cancer he just wasnt able to finish it, now im picking up where he left off. He has made a custom mustang 2 front suspension all the shock towers and original fender wells have mostly been cut out he has made custom subframe connecters that are also welded into his custom k-member. At one point he did have the steering rack mounted with custom brackets to mount the coil overs to the mustang 2 front end i have a picture where i can see all of the brackets and how he had it. The reason he cut it back up and apart removing his custom brackets for the coilovers was because when he set it on the ground the front end sat low with like an inch of travel maybe 2 i forget exactly what he said and the back was sitting too high honestly that doesnt bother me the back needs to go on coilovers and squat a few inches bc at the time the rear was on stock springs. Most of the engineering is completed besides remaking/replicating the front coilover brackets and picking out a steering rack that with work with what i have ( clearance wise ) it will most likely be a Manual rack. So in finishing the car i see two options buy a donor car with a good front end cut all the welds that hold the front end on and start from scratch with a stock sn95 front end and buy coilovers or such and a k- member to just bolt on. Or get a manual rack and try to finish the mustang 2 front end following a picture i have that showed it completed. Im looking for advise on which route you guys think is best and no i wont be just throwing the car away alot of sentimental value is in this car. I will do whatever it takea to make it drive again. Also i have a 408 stroker that the same guy built that i will be putting in it i plan to get an 8.8 and weld in some 9inch axles and maybe mini tub it for some 345s or just leave it and run 315s later i can post pictures of the state the car is in along with the photo of the finished mustang 2 front end