Looking for these 67/68 side scoops. Pic included.

Well, my car is in the auto body and paint job getting a new paint job and repairing the body work. And I keep noticing as I look at 67/68's that some are different and the ones that are different are the ones I want so I bought a set but if it's not the correct set than I'll return them. But basically they are the side scoops off of the Eleanor that I bought. Here are some pictures for references.See the white 67 below's side scoops. Those are the ones I am looking for.So I bought these. Because they look similar. and also local.Here are the ones that are on my car. Notice the difference?My question to anyone who knows is did I order the right side scoops that are the same as the one on the white car or if they are not the same can someone tell me who sells them so I can purchase them?