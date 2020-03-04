looking for trans line connectors

W

waxman

New Member
Aug 6, 2004
9
0
1
central il
the upper line is leaking,a4ld trans.looking for the plastic piece in the fitting. have had good luck so far. any one know were to get these? thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E Looking for info on 74-78 C4 trans for swapping 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
cjcoburn Looking For Help Installing Engine/trans Or "who Wants To Buy A Mustang?" 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
cantbuytime Trans slipping and looking for Cobra front ground effect 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
I Roush 2005 Saleen Trans looking for a price Special Production 1
Spro Looking for TSB on 3650 trans. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Looking for info on 74-78 C4 trans for swapping
Looking For Help Installing Engine/trans Or "who Wants To Buy A Mustang?"
Trans slipping and looking for Cobra front ground effect
Roush 2005 Saleen Trans looking for a price
Looking for TSB on 3650 trans.
Top Bottom