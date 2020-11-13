Looking for tuning help in Houston - w/ Tweecer

Hello,



I'm looking for a shop in Houston area who is good tuning with the stock EEC-IV (I have a Tweecer RT). I've got the tune in the ballpark (injectors, MAF, etc.) to drive it just fine, but looking for better tuning for driveability and power - good balance for regular street use. Alternatively, I'd be interested in remote tuning support, but would prefer local for use of dyno. Just some options would be helpful. I'd rather not have to swap a different ECU or piggyback tuner to get this done.



I can give better list of mods if useful, but simple summary is it's a '93 coupe, single turbo (~10psi), 306cid, with Systemax II heads/cam/U&L intake, 60lb injectors, Pro-M 80mm MAF. I'm looking for 500hp+ but good driveability w/ 93 octane.



Thanks in advance for pointing me to some tuning help!



-Jereme