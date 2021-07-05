Looking into another Stang. Should I jump?

Ok all you fellow lovers of the SN95, I've made a gallant return...again. I know what you're thinking "this loser shows up every 10 years". You would be correct, but man back in the early 2000s I was one of the big posters here.



Anyways, found a new car. 95 GT vert, 85k original miles. $5500. Car needs new seats and the paint is fading. New top. It's a few hours away from where I live and with my 40th (that's right I'm getting old) in one month, I'm seriously wanting to pull the trigger. I somehow got the wife on board too.

So my question to you guys aside from the obvious answer of "tell me where the car is and I'll go get it before you can" What should I look for?

I've never owned a vert mustang, but I do know wind noise and water leaks come standard. What are some warning signs on that?

Anyways, good to talk to you all again, maybe if this works out I'll be around a lot more.