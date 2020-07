Okay so Im in the market to buy a 2015+ Mustang. I LOVE the cars looks and the way it drives but the sheer amount of issues is really off putting. Driveline vibration, panel misalignment, A/C Evap Cores going out, engines dying while driving. Its really making me want to think otherwise. What should I look out for and/or what are my chances of having a ton of issues? I dont want to get the car and then have it be a box of issues after 6 months