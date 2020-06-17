Hello everyone,



A few years ago i bought a fox for a project car. Long story short its a 1989 convertible top. I was in the process of trying to replace the top myself when I ran into a problem the frame is cracked. So I am looking if anyone who may be parting out a vert with a good frame or to make things even easier the frame with a good shape canvas still on. As I have herd its easier just to swap all at once. I've searched ebay and nothing and i've been to all the local yards and all fox verts there have had there tops already removed. If any one has leads or suggestions, or even the fox vert experiences i'd live to hear them. Thank you!