Hi im a long time Mustang guy I'm looking for the GMP ACME Discast Red/ silver bottom 1/18 Mustang GT they made around 2006. If anyone happens to have one for sale? It would be a gift for a boy who lost his dad. His best memories were him and his dad in the Mustang GT The car was that color. I'd love to find that dicast for him.. Anyway if anyone has any info on one please let me know Thank u...