Loose driver's side glass 65 convertible

M

mduplay

New Member
May 6, 2020
3
0
1
41
Ohio
Greetings-

My 65 Mustang convertible driver's side glass moves front to back when UP. This causes the top of the drivers door glass to hit the rear window when closing. Below is a video of the play and the glasses touching. I can manually move the glass front to back with my hand and am not sure how to correct this. If I roll the window all the way down the door closes fine so it doesn't look to be an alignment issue. I assume adjusting the track towards the rear of the door to push the glass forward, but have zero idea how to correct this. Thank you for any detailed help. MD

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrg4s40CVA4
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mustang225 Drivers mirror loose SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
fivespeedsteed loose drivers side tailpipe Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
serviator Help! Driver seat is loose SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
squares98 squeaky, somewhat loose, drivers seat SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
0 Front drivers side seat control housing is loose??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Drivers mirror loose
loose drivers side tailpipe
Help! Driver seat is loose
squeaky, somewhat loose, drivers seat
Front drivers side seat control housing is loose???
Top Bottom