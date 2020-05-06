Loose driver's side glass 65 convertible

Greetings-My 65 Mustang convertible driver's side glass moves front to back when UP. This causes the top of the drivers door glass to hit the rear window when closing. Below is a video of the play and the glasses touching. I can manually move the glass front to back with my hand and am not sure how to correct this. If I roll the window all the way down the door closes fine so it doesn't look to be an alignment issue. I assume adjusting the track towards the rear of the door to push the glass forward, but have zero idea how to correct this. Thank you for any detailed help. MD