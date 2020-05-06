Loose driver's side glass 65 convertible

Greetings-
My 65 Mustang convertible driver's side glass moves front to back when UP. This causes the top of the drivers door glass to hit the rear window when closing. Below is a video of the play and the glasses touching. I can manually move the glass front to back with my hand and am not sure how to correct this. If I roll the window all the way down the door closes fine so it doesn't look to be an alignment issue. I assume adjusting the track towards the rear of the door to push the glass forward, but have zero idea how to correct this. Thank you for any detailed help. MD
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrg4s40CVA4
